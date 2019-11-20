Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will resign from his post in order to launch a Senate run in his home state of Kansas, according to a new report.

Time reported Wednesday that three Republicans confirmed Pompeo’s plans. He initially was going to resign next spring and run for the Senate, but the ongoing impeachment inquiry and other issues have pushed up his timetable.

Pompeo has come under fire for not defending State Department employees who President Donald Trump has criticized as part of the Democrats’ impeachment effort. Trump is accused of using his position to force Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his rivals in the 2020 election.

Pompeo, according to Time, wants to have a smooth exit from the Trump administration.

A report last month claimed that morale at the State Department “is at a new low” under Trump.

This week, it was reported that the impeachment inquiry is fracturing the relationship between Trump and Pompeo. Multiple diplomats and other State Department workers have expressed concerns with Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine.

Pompeo represented Kansas in the House from 2011-2017 before joining the Trump administration, first as CIA director and later as secretary of state.