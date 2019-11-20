President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will fly a banner over Atlanta on Wednesday warning that Democrats’ “socialism” will damage the economy, The Hill is reporting.

Atlanta is hosting Wednesday evening’s Democratic presidential candidate debate. The flyover will take place before the debate starts. According to The Hill, the banner will read: “Democrats’ socialism will destroy Atlanta jobs.”

Similar banners were used by the Trump campaign in Westerville, Ohio, and Houston on the day those cities held Democratic debates, the news outlet reported.

The Hill noted that Trump and his campaign have used the term “socialism” as a talking point to blast Democratic policies.