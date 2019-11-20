A group of President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE’s supporters said in interviews with TV producers that Trump shouldn’t be impeached over a number of incidents — despite the fact that those incidents were actually facts surrounding the Watergate scandal and former President Nixon.

A "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment titled "Lie Witness News," which aired Tuesday, showed a television crew walking around Hollywood and interviewing random people about whether Trump should be impeached for committing certain actions.

But instead of listing the allegations Trump is actually facing in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, the crew asked people about facts related to Nixon and Watergate.

“You heard the news that Trump was accused of breaking into the [Democratic National Committee’s] office and stealing sensitive documents,” a producer asks a woman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Do you think that should be an impeachable offense?”

In another clip, the crew member asks, “Woodward and Bernstein wrote an article in The Washington Post that’s pretty damning to the president and all his men,” referring to the journalists’ role in uncovering the Watergate scandal and “All the President’s Men,” the book and movie based on their reporting. “Is that just The Washington Post being haters again?”

Later, the producer asks another person why they think “people are calling the whistleblower by the name ‘Deep Throat,’ and whether they think Vice President Gerald Ford will pardon Trump if he resigns.

At the end of the segment, Kimmel says, “We’re all in trouble.” He adds, in reference to Nixon’s first name, “It’s a Rich hunt!”

Trump is not accused of any of the incidents mentioned in the segment.

In 1972, five burglars tied to Nixon’s reelection campaign broke into DNC offices and the former president worked to cover up the scandal before resigning in 1974 ahead of a House vote on articles of impeachment.

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats over his dealings with Ukraine and whether he pressured the country's president to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.