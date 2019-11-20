Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took a shot at her own party on Wednesday night during the Democratic presidential debate on MSNBC, a move that was instantly promoted by the Trump campaign.

“Our Democratic Party is unfortunately not the party that is of, by, and for the people,” Gabbard said in response to a question about her previous remark that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton symbolized the rot inside the Democratic Party.

“It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military industrial complex, and other greedy corporate interests,” Gabbard continued.

The Trump campaign tweeted out a clip of Gabbard’s remarks.

Gabbard continued, “I’m running for president to be the democratic nominee that rebuilds our Democratic Party, takes it out of their hands, and truly puts it in the hands of the people of this country.”

Gabbard said that she wanted to turn the Democrat Party into “a party that actually hears the voices who are struggling all across this country and puts it in the hands of veterans and fellow Americans who are calling for an end to this ongoing Bush, Clinton, Trump foreign policy doctrine.”