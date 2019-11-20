2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren refused to say whether there is room in her party for Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Warren spoke out on abortion Wednesday night at the November Democratic debate in Georgia, refusing to directly answer a question from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Maddow asked Warren whether there is room in the Democratic Party for Edwards, who is pro-life. (RELATED: Pro-Abortion Democratic Montana Governor Backs Away From Democratic Litmus Test On Abortion)

“Sen. Warren, I need to push you on this a little bit for a specific answer to the question,” Maddow asked. “Gov. John Bel Edwards in Louisiana is an anti-abortion governor who has signed abortion restrictions in Louisiana. Is there room for him in the Democratic Party with those politics?”

“I have made clear what I think the Democratic Party stands for,” Warren answered. “I’m not here to try to drive anyone out of this party. I’m not here to try to build fences.”

“But I am here to say this is what I will fight for as president of the United States,” Warren added. “The women of America can count on that.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

