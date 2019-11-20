On Tuesday, The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan spoke at the University of Central Florida.

Following his speech, which was sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), there was a Q&A, during which a journalism student asked a salient question.

STUDENT: I myself am a journalism major here at UCF, and something that I aspire to do throughout my career is kind of shine light [on] a lot of the media bias and media corruption that’s going on. There’s a lot of examples – like Jeff Zucker at CNN right now, and ABC’s cover-up of Epstein, and everything. How would you recommend I go about my career with integrity and staying true to myself and my values without pissing off everyone that I want to work for?

“Well, first of all, the corruption at the mainstream news level, at the level of the networks, is so extreme that I don’t know if you can actually do that at that level,” Klavan began.

He then noted that ABC “killed the Epstein story” when “Hillary Clinton was running for president.”

“George Stephanopoulos, who helped Bill Clinton shut up the women who were accusing him, is now the chief newsman at ABC. We don’t know if he had anything to do with killing [the story], but that’s how corrupt they are,” Klavan added.

He continued, indicating that the corruption runs even deeper, as “CBS then fired somebody for ABC who they thought might have released the information.”

“They’re not investigating Epstein at ABC. They’re investigating who released the information that they [ABC] killed the story,” Klavan stated. “That is incredible corruption.”

According to Klavan, such corruption is “deeply connected to the Democrat Party.”

To the student’s question regarding the ability to find work in journalism while keeping your integrity intact, Klavan spotlighted The Daily Wire itself as an example that, due in part to the breadth of new technology, almost anyone can find a place from which to cover the news.

More specifically, Klavan advocated for the dissemination of “actual information,” saying that the craft of investigative journalism, while difficult, is essentially “priceless.”

“The great need in journalism, as far as I’m concerned, is for actual information. There’s plenty of opinion work, and that’s the easiest work probably to get, but there are very few good reporters out there, there very few people on the scene, very few people who go through this stuff you have to do where you go through documents because that is expensive,” Klavan said.

“If you can become good at that, you become priceless. Somebody like Sharyl Attkisson, [a great investigative reporter] who was fired from CBS for running bad stories about Obama even though she had run bad stories about Bush – she lost her job for that,” he added. “She now has basically her own little network because she is somebody who knows how to get a story.”

“So that’s what I would say. It’s the same thing I tell writers – learn the craft, learn the craft of journalism. Everybody has an opinion, but if you can go out and get the news, you’ll get work,” Klavan concluded.

[embedded content]