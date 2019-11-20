The Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed Democrats on Wednesday with a new digital ad that was released just hours before the Democratic presidential debate.

The ad comes as House Democrats have continued to hold public impeachment hearings this week on the Intelligence Committee, where multiple witnesses have stated that there was no quid pro quo, including Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Senior NSC official Tim Morrison, Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

The ad featured words from House Democrats on impeachment:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.”

: “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.” Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

: “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.” Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

: “That charlatan in the White House.” Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

: “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.” Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

: “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.” Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

: “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.” Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is widely viewed as the leader of the far-left, has been at the forefront of the Democrat Party pushing for impeachment.

In an interview on CNN last week, Ocasio-Cortez said that impeachment was about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that she wanted Trump impeached because of her proposed $93 trillion Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks during a press conference in response to question about impeachment while she was speaking with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

Ocasio-Cortez: I’m not concerned about it because the thing that we show with the impeachment of the president is that we can hold the White House accountable and also build our future at the same time. This is an either/or proposition, I’m sure Republicans would like to lead you to believe that this place shuts down but we just came from votes right now over here. So, we’re passing this agenda … Sanders: Trump should be impeached and he will be impeached. But that does not mean that we neglect or ignore the other major crises facing this country, whether it is the housing crisis, and the particular tragedies existing in public housing in Vermont in New York all over this country and the global crisis of climate change. We are mature enough as a nation to walk and chew bubble gum at the same time. Ocasio-Cortez: But let’s not act or pretend that Donald Trump is not a climate crisis unto himself, because he has put foxes in the hen house, in the charge of EPA, in charge of public housing, in charge of virtually every federal agency that we have. And so, if we want to protect our planet, we also, you know, we also need to make sure that holding the president accountable in this White House is a part of that too you. [emphasis added]

Yesterday, Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo News that Trump was guilty of crimes and that Democrats had already reached “the point of no return” when it came impeaching Trump.

“Yeah, I’m, well, clearly momentum is build[ing],” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re kind of knee-deep here in impeachment inquiry and so um, you know, at this point I think we’re beyond the question as to whether Trump has committed a crime or whether he has violated the Constitution.”

“He has clearly engaged in extortion and bribery,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, apparently ignoring the testimony of those who have testified. “Question is, how many other people in this administration have been engaged in similar and who are implicated in this behavior and in this plot reap rather and I think that’s part of the question that we’re getting to the bottom of today.”

“It’s not just Trump, but who else is going to be implicated in this and so, you know, I think when it comes to what we’ve discovered, we’re at the point of no return and it’s just a question of how many crimes have been potentially committed and who else has committed them,” Ocasio-Cortez added.