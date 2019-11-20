Speaking on Tuesday night with Fox News Host Shannon Bream on FoxNews@Night, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro slammed Chick-fil-A for capitulating to the LGBT activists by saying they would no longer donate to Christian charities such as The Salvation Army and The Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Bisnow reported earlier this week that Chick-fil-A’s charitable actions “will no longer include donating to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home.” As The Daily Wire reported, “Instead of those Christian organizations, Chick-fil-A told Bisnow, it will give $9M to ‘organizations like Junior Achievement USA to support education, Covenant House International to fight homelessness and community food banks for its hunger initiative in each city where the chain operates,’ the outlet reports.”

Shapiro commented:

It’s completely idiotic, completely idiotic. Chick-fil-A’s, their gross revenue went from $1 billion in 2001 to $10.5 billion this year, and did so despite the fact that the Left has been targeting them since 2013, when they found out that Dan Cathy, who is the CEO of Chick-fil-A, was in favor of traditional marriage. That has not slowed Chick-fil-A’s growth one iota; in fact, that Chick-fil-A decided to bow down before the lords of political correctness and then cut Christian charities out because those Christian charities happen not to support same-sex marriage militantly, is pretty astonishing, and it‘s a horrible sign for our culture if we are really now only going to eat at restaurants where the activities of the restaurants don’t matter, right? Chick-fil-A will serve anybody, gay, straight, doesn’t matter, everybody is happy to eat a chicken sandwich Chick-fil-A will serve; the real question is if you are going to start boycotting businesses based on the personal views of the owners of the business, well, then we’re going to end up with basically a two-tiered political system in every aspect of American life. And the country can’t last that way. If I literally have to check out the political donation record of the restaurant owner where I go to patronize the burger, I don’t know how we’re going to last as a country this way.

Bream quoted Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s Director of campaigns, stating, “In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation that their brand represents.” Bream commented, “So, the Left doesn’t sound satisfied by this move Chick-fil-A’s made.”

Shapiro responded:

Because the Left will never be satisfied. The Boy Scouts did the same thing and the Left went after the Boy Scouts. Once you give an inch to the Left with regard to your fundamental principles, the Left will never stop. If Chick-fil-A believes that they bought off the Left through all of this and that the Left is suddenly going to start switching their dollars over from whatever vegan restaurants they are patronizing to Chick-fil-A, they’ve got another thing coming. Chick-fil-A is not going to win any supporters on the Left and they’re going to lose a lot of supporters on the Right who feel like they surrendered to nasty, censorious cancel culture.

Video below:

[embedded content]