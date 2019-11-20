A woman stripped down to her bra and walked into a burning wildfire to rescue a koala that had found himself surrounded by the flames.

The wild moment was captured near Long Flat in New South Wales, on the eastern side of Australia, where the koala was spotted crossing a road among all the burning brush, in a clip shared by NBC News in a piece posted Tuesday.

In the video we can see how badly burnt the little animal is before the woman swoops in, using her shirt to rescue the wailing koala from the tree as the fire burns around them.

At one point in the video, we also see the heroic woman run out of the flames with the animal before she starts to douse the koala with water and pour water in his mouth as we hear the animal crying.

According to the report:

The rescuer said she planned to take the injured koala to nearby Port Macquaire Koala Hospital

