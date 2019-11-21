A 10-year-old little boy has died from his injuries after he was shot in the neck while attending a high school football game in New Jersey Friday night.

Fifth grader Micah Tennant was caught in the crossfire between adult suspects who chose the sporting event as a place to carry out a gun battle that had nothing to do with any of the students at the schools playing each other, prosecutors said.

What are the details?

Micah and two other people were shot during a game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School, when a gunman opened fire, sending players and spectators running for cover.

Five men have been charged in connection with the incident.

In announcing the arrests, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement, “Unlike some of the shootings that have occurred on school premises throughout the country, this incident had nothing to do with the students at Pleasantville High School or Camden High School. The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire.”

He added, “Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children.”

Micah was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday night and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Upon his death, charges against suspect Alvin Wyatt, 31, were upgraded to murder, Tyner announced.

In a follow-up statement, Tyner said, “On behalf of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the Tennant family on the tragic passing of Micah. Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss.”

Tyner promised his office would “seek to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by the Tennant family after Micah was shot, to assist with medical expenses. Following news of his passing, it was flooded with comments from individuals offering their sympathies and prayers for the family’s tragic loss.