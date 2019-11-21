Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang would consider issuing a pardon to President Donald Trump if he is convicted of any crimes.

Yang revealed his thinking during his party’s debate in Atlanta Wednesday night.

“We do not want to be a country that gets in the pattern of jailing past leaders,” Yang said. “There’s a reason why [former President Gerald] Ford pardoned [former President Richard] Nixon.

“I’d actually go a step further and say not just, hey, it’s up to my [attorney general]. I would say that the country needs to start solving the problems on the ground and move forward.”

When asked to clarify whether he would pardon Trump, Yang said, “I would.”

House Democrats are investigating Trump for impeachment stemming from allegations that he tried to use his office to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his 2020 rivals, and his son Hunter. The House Intelligence Committee is holding public hearings on the matter.