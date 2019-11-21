Former Obama chief campaign strategist David Axelrod said that former Vice President Joe Biden was “Mr. Magooing his way through” the 2020 Democratic primary race after his debate performance Wednesday in Atlanta.

“Biden. I wouldn’t say he was a house of fire in any of the debates that we’ve been to,” Axelrod said in a CNN analysis.

“And yet he comes, kind of bumps along, kind of Mr. Magooing his way through this,” he added, referring to the popular cartoon character known for his extreme near-sightedness.

“You keep worrying he’s going to hit a wall, but he’s moving forward,” he said.

Axelrod continued his point after some laughs from the panel: “Obviously, he’s losing some altitude in Iowa, New Hampshire, that should be concerning to him.

“But if he can survive those states because of his strong support in the African-American community and because he has a cultural kinship with working-class whites, non-college whites, you know, he has a play here,” he said.

Biden, who has steadily finished in the double digits in polling, raised eyebrows during several answers in the debate co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the pro-Trump ACT for America group, took to Twitter to hit Biden for a comment on domestic violence.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger, other than in self-defense — and that rarely ever occurs,” Biden said. “So, we have to just change the culture, period, and keep punching at it and punching at it.”

After a few chuckles inside the Tyler Perry Studios, Biden said, “No, I really mean it.”

In her tweet, Gabriel concluded: “That’s one heck of a front-runner the Democratic Party has … .”