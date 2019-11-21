(CAMPUS REFORM) It was a night full of tension and chaos.

At the University of California-Berkeley, students lined up to hear conservative commentator Ann Coulter speak at an event hosted by the College Republicans. But hundreds of more students showed up not to hear Coulter, but to be heard.

Video posted to social media both inside and outside the venue shows just how tensions ran between attendees and protesters, as law enforcement officials in most cases formed lines to separate the two groups.

According to UC-Berkeley Police, “multiple masked protesters [were] arrested.”

Read the full story ›