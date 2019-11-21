Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced a new timeline to avoid climate change disaster during MSNBC’s presidential debate on Wednesday night, saying that there are only “eight or nine years” left.

Sanders’ claim comes as socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has repeatedly claimed over the last year that there are only 12 years left to implement radical climate change policies before irreversible climate changes take place.

“I disagree with the thrust of the original question, because your question has said, what are we going to do in decades? We don’t have decades,” Sanders told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “What the scientists are telling us, if we don’t get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world, major cities going underwater, we’re talking about increased drought, talking about increased extreme weather disturbances.”

Sanders continued, “The United Nations is telling us that in the years to come there are going to be hundreds of millions of climate refugees causing national security issues all over the world.”

“What we have got to do tonight, and I will do as president, is to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet,” Sanders concluded. “And by the way, the fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable, because they have lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet, and maybe we should think about prosecuting them, as well.”

The media has used children to push climate change hysteria in recent years including their aggressive promotion of far-left activist Greta Thunberg, who recently went on a rant about the climate at the United Nations. In a melodramatic speech, Thunberg said:

My message is that we’ll be watching you. This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you. For more than 30 years the science has been crystal-clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight. You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency but no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act then you would be evil and that I refuse to believe. The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees and the risk of setting of irreversible chain reactions beyond human control. 50% may be acceptable to you but those numbers do not include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution, or the aspects of equity and climate justice, they also rely on my generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist. So, a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us, we who have to live with the consequences. How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions with today’s emissions levels that remaining CO2 budgets will be entirely gone within less than 8 and a half years. There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line the world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not.

The Daily Caller reported at the start of the week that “over 250 news outlets and journalists partnered with Columbia University School of Journalism’s flagship magazine to shape control of “climate crisis” coverage in the lead up to the United Nations climate conference. The coverage-coordination initiative included directing how much time, space and prominence should be devoted to the coverage, and asking that climate ‘news’ be added to seemingly unrelated stories.”