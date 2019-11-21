The last 30 minutes of Wednesday’s debate did not go well for Biden.

It began when he said that “we have to keep punching at” misconduct toward women, like sexual harassment and violence. An odd choice of words to discuss how to treat women, and one that was met with mockery online.

01:48

Then he was victim of tonight’s standout moment: when Booker went after Biden for saying he would not legalize marijuana.

“I thought you might have been high when you said it,” Booker said, drawing huge applause from the audience.

Biden clarified that he thinks the drug should be decriminalized and all criminal records related to marijuana charges should be expunged, but that he thinks that the drug’s long-term impact need to be studied more.

Then, Biden followed up by saying he comes “out of the black community in terms of my support,” highlighting his high polling numbers among black voters. He then noted having the support of former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, D-Ill., the first black woman elected to the Senate. But instead said he was supported by the “only” black woman ever elected to the Senate.

Harris, the second black women elected to the Senate, jumped on the error.

“Nope,” she interjected, laughing at the comment.

Share this –





