An FBI official is under criminal investigation for allegedly altering a document that was central to the FBI’s surveillance of a Trump campaign official in 2016, according to a new report from CNN.

“The finding is expected to be part of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FBI’s effort to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide,” CNN reported. “Horowitz turned over evidence on the allegedly altered document to John Durham, the federal prosecutor appointed early this year by Attorney General William Barr to conduct a broad investigation of intelligence gathered for the Russia probe by the CIA and other agencies, including the FBI. The altered document is also at least one focus of Durham’s criminal probe.”

Sources told CNN that the edits to the document were serious enough that the edits allegedly changed the document’s original meaning.

“Horowitz’s investigators conducted more than 100 witness interviews in their review. During one of interviews this year, they confronted the witness about the document. The witness admitted to the change, ” CNN added. “The identity or rank of the FBI employee under investigation isn’t yet known, and it’s not clear whether the employee still works in the federal government. No charges that could reflect the situation have been filed publicly in court.”

THE FIX WAS IN… FBI official allegedly altered document that was basis for FISA warrant on surveillance of the 2016 Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/qjjCXyUime — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) November 21, 2019

The New York Times reported last month that the investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation had taken a serious turn as evidence that was reportedly found by U.S. Attorney John Durham shifted the probe from an administrative review into a full-fledged criminal investigation.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.