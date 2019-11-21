(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Trump reelection campaign has released hilarious new t-shirts taking aim at House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

The shirt features the word “bull” before a pencil-necked caricature of Rep. Schiff.

The description for the shirt, which is made in the USA, states “Our bull-schiff-o-meter is off the charts! Shifty-Schiff pushed the FAKE Russian collusion story for three years and now he’s on to another sham. Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation.”

The campaign also released new shirts that say “America First,” “Border Wall Construction Co.” and “Trump 45 – It Ain’t a Mistake Snowflake.”

