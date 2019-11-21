Oddsmakers think Cam Newton will be playing quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2020.

In odds from BetOnline_ag, the Bears are the team expected to get the injured Panthers quarterback, who hasn’t played in 2019 since week two due to a foot injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re followed by the Bengals, and Newton staying with the Panthers is the third highest option.

Odds for what team Cam Newton will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season (BetOnline): Bears +250

Bengals +300

Panthers +400

Broncos/Dolphins +500

Chargers/Steelers/Titans +900

Patriots +1000

Bucs +1200 pic.twitter.com/xH76LHFKy3 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 20, 2019

It’s not surprising the Bears are at the top of the list. The Mitch Trubisky era is rapidly nearing an end, and Newton has apparently already let his people know he’d be okay with playing in Chicago.

If the Bears officially pull the plug on Trubisky, which could happen, don’t be surprised if they call up Carolina to see what trade options are on the table.

The question I have is what kind of value does Newton really even has at this point? If we’re talking about Cam Newton several years ago, you’d have to give up a fortune to get him.

We’re talking about multiple first round picks. Now, I’m not sure he’s worth a single first round pick. His play has just fallen off of a cliff.

Newton went from being dominant on the field to not being able to ever get a win.

I see no reason to believe Newton will magically get better with a change of scenery. The Bears should offer up a second round pick at most for him.

Anything after that and it’d be too much. Newton’s days as an elite quarterback in the NFL are simply over.