“Fox News Sunday” host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Sondland testimony ‘took out the bus and ran over’ Trump, top aides Chris Wallace: Trump testifying ‘would be akin to Prince Andrew testifying about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein’ Fox’s Neil Cavuto rips into Trump over attacks on Chris Wallace’s impeachment coverage MORE said early Thursday that he believes that both Republicans and Democrats were “fed up” with Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE by the end of the U.S. ambassador to the European Union’s public testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE.

“I think by the end of yesterday, everybody, both Republicans and Democrats, were fed up with Gordon Sondland,” Wallace told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“Yes, he did lay out, particularly in his opening statement, very damaging allegations, not only against the president, but against his whole senior team: Vice President [Mike] Pence, Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo, [acting] chief of staff [Mick] Mulvaney. In the afternoon, as has been pointed out, Republicans poked some holes, some of the things he said — well, he presumed, he believed, he didn’t have firsthand evidence,” he continued.

“The Republicans were attacking his credibility, the Democrats were asking, ‘Why did it take you three times to get to the truth’ about all of this, I think they were all fed up with him,” Wallace concluded.

Sondland said in a lengthy opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that there was a quid pro quo, with a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conditioned on Kyiv launching politically motivated investigations.

But later in his testimony, Sondland also shared that Trump had asked for “nothing” in terms of any quid pro quo.

“It was a very short abrupt conversation,” Sondland said about a September call with the president. “He just said, ‘I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo.’ ”

Trump seized on that portion of Sondland’s testimony later Wednesday, reading it back from handwritten notes to reporters outside the White House.

Impeachment proceedings continue Thursday with the testimony of former top Russia analyst for the White House Fiona Hill and David Holmes, a U.S. Embassy staffer in Kyiv.