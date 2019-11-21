CNN host Chris Cuomo attempted during a live broadcast to disprove a claim made by President Donald Trump about a phone call that has become a focus of the impeachment inquiry, but appeared to validate that the president was indeed correct.

David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, has testified about a phone call between President Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland on July 26 while Sondland, Holmes, and other embassy staffers were eating lunch at a restaurant in Ukraine.

Holmes testified that he overheard both sides of the phone call — both what Sondland was saying, and what the president was saying over the phone, even though the call was reportedly not on speakerphone. Holmes testified that the president was speaking so loudly that he overheard him asking Sondland about “investigations” Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had agreed to.

President Trump tweeted that it would not be possible for Holmes to hear him speaking to Sondland if the call was not on speakerphone.

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life,” Trump wrote. “My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”

Cuomo took the president up on his offer Thursday and called his mother on air to test whether she could be heard by others while she was not on speakerphone. As it turned out, she couldn’t, and the stunt supported President Trump’s assertion.

“Very interesting theory from our president,” Cuomo said. “He’s never been able to hear a phone call when it wasn’t on speakerphone — from anybody. So let’s just play with that for a second.”

