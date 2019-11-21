CBS’s “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is pining for the days he used to feel proud of the United States.

In a Twitter video of the comedian and ardent critic of President Donald Trump taken during the host’s visit to New Zealand, Colbert asked two actors if they were proud of their country.

“Are you proud of your country here?” Colbert asked, to which New Zealand comedian and actor Bret McKenzie responded, “Oh yeah, love it.”

New Zealand actress Lucy Lawless also said she was proud of her country.

“I miss that feeling,” Colbert cracked.

Lawless responded, “What must that be like?”

Colbert was in Wellington, Australia, filming part of his late-night show.

Colbert in August conceded his opinion about Trump stood in the way of ever inviting the president on the show.

“The quick answer would be no, because it would be hard for me to be properly respectful of the office,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office that it’s very hard to perceive him as I would want to perceive a president in terms of their status and the dignity and the representation of the United States, so I think just for safety’s sake, it wouldn’t be a good idea,” he said.