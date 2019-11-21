Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has announced that the popular band will put their upcoming tour on the back burner as the group tries to figure out how to best contribute to saving the environment.

What are the details?

Martin said that the band will put off a tour for their new album, “Everyday Life,” for a year or two in order to brainstorm “sustainable” concert stops for the future.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Martin announced, “We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”

Martin pointed out that he wants the next tour to be environmentally friendly and has high hopes for its production.

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally,” he explained. “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral. We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

“All of us, in every industry, have to just work out what the best way of doing our job is,” he continued, pointing out that the band’s air travel is likely the most problematic aspect of touring. Martin said that he hopes to one day host a concert that is powered by solar energy, and using only single-use plastics, of course.

“How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?” he mused.

Martin pointed out that he feels responsible to do his best, and warns others “not too be too overzealous in criticizing others.”

“Everyone will catch up if you prove it’s easy to do it the right way,” he added.