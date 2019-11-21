Coldplay will not be touring to support their latest album.

The band’s new album “Everyday Life” is set to be released on Friday, according to a report published by BBC News.

“We’re not touring this album,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told BBC.

“We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial,” he continued. “All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.”

Instead of touring, the band will play two concerts in Jordan. The concerts will be broadcast for viewers through YouTube for free, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Over After A Year Together)

The band last went on tour in 2016 and 2017 when they performed a total of 122 concerts on five continents.

“Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally,” Martin said. “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.”

“The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered,” he added regarding ideas the band has for the concerts to be environmentally beneficial.

“We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?” he said.