BOGOTÁ, Colombia—The Colombian government has taken extraordinary security measures before nationwide antigovernment demonstrations set for Thursday, fearing a repeat of what has happened in Chile, once a model of stability in the region that is now reeling from protests, looting and arson.

Colombia sealed its land and river borders on Wednesday and plans to keep them closed until Friday morning to prevent foreigners from joining marches in the capital Bogotá, Medellín and other big cities. Soldiers have been recalled from…