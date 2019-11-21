A same-sex routine on the U.K.’s “Strictly Come Dancing” reality show sparked nearly 200 complaints to the BBC according to reports.

“Strictly Come Dancing” is a wildly popular British show much like America’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

What are the details?

Dance professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima — the dance show’s first same-sex pair — danced together during the show’s Nov. 3 episode.

The BBC announced that at least 189 viewers protested the routine and filed a complaint with the network. According to The Guardian, the network reported that viewers were displeased by the pairing and insisted that they would “no longer watch the show if same-sex pairings became a regular occurrence.” The complaints also stated that some viewers found it “offensive to feature two men dancing as a pair.”

In a statement, the BBC defended the show.

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have been able to facilitate the dance between Johannes and Graziano during the Professionals’ Dance,” the statement read. “They are dancers first and foremost, and their sex had no bearing on their routine.”

Radebe, who is gay, said that he was thrilled to be able to perform alongside Di Prima, his straight best friend.

“For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am,” he told Hello! magazine. “That says so much about the people of this country. To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous. There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. It was beautiful, classy and elegant.”