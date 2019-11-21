On Thursday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Crowder discussed the importance of not absolving one’s self from essential everyday decisions.

In this clip, Crowder illustrated his point by recounting a conversation he had at the gym with two guys with a couple of guys who expressed a dislike for President Donald Trump and Republicans in general.

Crowder explained that because he took the time to have a conversation with the two men, and was able to change the mind of one man rather than writing both of them off, missing his workout was worth the effort.

Watch the video below for more details.

[embedded content]

Crowder Redpills a Black Guy at the Gym! | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.