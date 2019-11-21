Actors Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have sparked dating rumors after being spotted multiple times together.

Pitt, 55, and Shawkat, 30, were spotted at an art gallery over the weekend, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

The two attended an art exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles over the weekend. Photos of the group were shared by another person who also attended the exhibit. It is unclear how the two actors were connected.

“Supporting arts & artist as usual. Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us. Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work). Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like [his] positive attitude,” EU strategist Meral Melika Duran captioned photos of everyone on Instagram.

However, it seems the “Arrested Development” star and Pitt are not actually having any kind of romantic relationship. (RELATED: REPORT: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Still Working Out Details Of Their Divorce Settlement)

“They are absolutely just friends,” a source insisted to People.

Maybe it’s good for Pitt to just be developing relationships with women as friends. After going straight from his marriage with Jennifer Aniston to another marriage with Angelina Jolie, maybe just being friends is a good path for Pitt.

He could use some time off from dating.