Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke blasted media outlets for reports that 100,000 children are being held in migrant detention in the United States.

Clarke made his comments during a Thursday interview on “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Newsmax TV.

Clarke’s remarks were sparked by media outlets reporting this week that Manfred Nowak, who leads the United Nations Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, had said: “We have more than — still more than — 100,000 children in migration-related detention in the United States of America.”

But Nowak corrected the figure the next day and noted it was drawn from a U.N. refugee agency report citing data from 2015 — before President Donald Trump was elected.

Clarke ripped into the media for reporting it in the first place.

“This was a planned political ambush by the media,” he said. “They knew that this was fake. This was Obama-era policy that he started that President Trump ended when it came to light.

“They got a nice hit out of this when they reported this about a year ago. So, they knew this data was fake.”

Clarke, who is part of an organization called We Build The Wall, also criticized a report that efforts to build a section of the southern border wall on private property were going to be halted.

“It’s fake news,” he said.

