On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) stated that if the impeachment proceedings were a criminal proceeding, the jury would come back with a quick, unanimous verdict, and “The facts are in. He did it.”

Heck said, “Wolf, if this were a criminal proceeding…the jury would bring back a unanimous verdict, and it wouldn’t take them ten minutes of deliberation to get there. The facts are in. He did it. And now the only thing that remains to be resolved is, what is it that we, in Congress, are going to do about it?”

