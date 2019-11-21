On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) called former National Security Advisor John Bolton “disgusting” for getting a contract to write a book about his experiences in the Trump administration while he is unwilling to testify before Congress.

Maloney said, “There are real sources of information that have been denied to be seen properly. The State Department is inexcusably refusing to produce a mountain of evidence, all these notes from these witnesses. They’re all note-takers, and we know that exists. E-Mails, text messages, calendar entries. That’s just one source. And then, of course, as I mentioned the superiors to these people, people like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton. John Bolton wasn’t shy about selling the information for $2 million in a book deal, but he won’t provide it to the Congress when three of his deputies are doing so. That’s disgusting, and it’s cynical.”

He added, “Then there’s folks like Secretary Pompeo who lets Marie Yovanovitch get thrown to the wolves and doesn’t have the guts to produce the underlying documents and make himself available for honest testimony when we know he was up to his neck in this.”

