National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified Thursday to the House Intelligence Committee that members of the Ukrainian government were trying to curry favor with Hillary Clinton in 2016 with the assumption that the former secretary of state was going to win the presidential election.

Hill made the admission, the Daily Caller reported, while discussing a 2017 Politico article alleging Ukrainian officials attempted to sabotage President Donald Trump’s candidacy.

House Republicans have presented evidence of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election to provide context to the concerns raised by President Trump in his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hill, asked to respond to a 2017 Politico article reporting Ukrainian officials tried to undermine Trump, acknowledged they “bet on the wrong horse” in 2016 and said inappropriate and disrespectful things about President Trump.

“They bet on Hillary Clinton winning the election. And so, you know, they were trying to curry favor with the Clinton campaign. It’s quite evident here,” Hill said.

She added that Trump never let Ukraine’s behavior affect his attitude toward the country.

“I could list a whole host of ambassadors from allied countries who tweeted out, who had public comments about the president as well. And it did not affect security assistance, having meetings with them. If it would, there would have been a lot of people he wouldn’t have met with,” she said.

The Daily Caller observed that Hill’s testimony seemed to partially contradict her opening statement in which she accused Republicans of creating a “fictional narrative” by suggesting Ukraine had meddled in the election.

In the Politico article, reporter Mike Vogel wrote that Ukrainian government officials “tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office.”

“They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.”

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demonstrated that Ambassador Gordon Sondland was not aware of specific allegations of Ukrainian efforts to undermine Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Nunes referred to Ambassador Kurt Volker’s testimony Tuesday that Trump told him in a May 23 conversation the Ukrainians “tried to take me down” during the 2016 election.

“It’s an inconvenient truth that the Democrats don’t want to admit, their operatives that were dirtying up the Trump campaign using Ukrainian sources in 2016,” Nunes said

“And they do not want us to get to the bottom of it. They don’t want you, ambassador, to get to the bottom of it,” he continued.

Among Trump’s specific concerns, Nunes said, were:

Alexandra Chalupa, a staffer for the Democratic National Committee, admitted to Politico that she worked with officials at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington to “dig up dirt” on the Trump campaign that she passed on to the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Politico story quotes Ukrainian parliamentarian Andrey Artemenko saying, regarding the activity of the Ukrainian Embassy, “It was clear they were supporting Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.”

Then-Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Cherith Norman Chalet wrote an op-ed in The Hill during the 2016 election campaign criticizing Trump.

Sergey Lushenko, then a Ukrainian parliamentarian, admitted part of his motivation for spreading the disputed “black ledger” purporting corruption by onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was to undermine Trump’s candidacy.

Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr, the wife of senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, testified to Congress that Lushenko was a source for Fusion GPS’s operation to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign, including the compilation of the unverified, anti-Trump Steele dossier on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Ukrainian internal affairs minister Arsen Avakov mocked and disparaged Trump on Facebook and Twitter.

Sondland acknowledged he had been unaware of these allegations prior to the impeachment investigation.