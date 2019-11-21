The Democratic National Committee raised $9 million in October – $16 million less than the Republican National Committee brought in for the same time period, The Hill is reporting.

Still, it was the DNC best fundraising month of the year.

The Democrats’ fundraising figures were released in the middle of Wednesday night’s presidential primary debate. The DNC reported less than $8.7 million cash on hand and a debt of more than $7 million, according to the Daily Caller.

By contrast, the Republicans had pulled in $25.3 million in October and reported over $60 million cash on hand.

The Hill noted the Republicans have been able to focus their fundraising efforts solely to support the re-election efforts of President Donald Trump, while the Democrats are still sifting through a crowded field of candidates.

Republicans said they were bringing in millions of dollars as a result of a backlash against the ongoing impeachment inquiry of Trump.

“We raised $25 million in October, just October,” Republican Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday. “That’s three times more than we did in 2017 in a pre-election year. We are blowing the roof off fundraising…the Democrats have mobilized our donors at every level to help us fuel the president’s reelection in 2020.”