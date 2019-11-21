One Detroit police officer was killed and another seriously injured by a suspect who was armed with a “high-powered rifle” and apparently seeking his girlfriend during a domestic conflict, according to NBC News.

The two officers have not been identified, except that the slain officer was a 17-year veteran of the force, and the injured officer was three-year veteran.

“We regret to announce the passing of one of our officers, who was killed in the line of duty,” a tweet from the department read. “He was a 17 veteran of the DPD who served with dedication and valor, an American hero will be missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Officers arrived at a home at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night in response to a reported disturbance in the home that appeared to be domestic in nature. They entered the house with the knowledge that there was an allegedly armed man inside, based on information received from other occupants of the house.

The suspect opened fire on the officers in the house. Police were able to shoot and wound the suspect, but one officer was fatally shot in the neck and another was injured by a gunshot to the leg. The suspect’s gun was described by Chief James Craig as “high-powered,” but the specific type of weapon was not disclosed.

According to police, the suspect had a “lengthy” criminal history that included weapons charges. He had just been released from parole.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan credited the officers for their courage and heroism in entering the home to protect the lives of others.

“Detroit police have got to be as courageous as any people in this country,” Duggan said, according to NBC News. “Four officers go into a house with an armed and dangerous gunman in order to protect our citizens.”