Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanWill Republicans continue to engage in willful blindness? How Democrats can avoid fatal flaws of their impeachment inquiry Live coverage: Schiff closes with speech highlighting claims of Trump’s corruption MORE (R-Ohio) clashed with State Department official David Holmes during a particularly testy exchange in Thursday’s impeachment hearing in which the congressman repeatedly interrupted the witness and at one point prompted an eye roll from him.

Jordan pressed Holmes on why diplomat William Taylor did not bring up that Holmes had overheard the president talking to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE about investigations in a phone call.

“You said this was extremely distinctive experience, one of the most remarkable events of my life,” Jordan said, recounting Holmes’s description of the call.

Holmes was captured by cameras in the room rolling his eyes as Jordan spoke, and he could be seen holding back a smile as the congressman listed off the numerous other conversations Taylor brought up to lawmakers.

David Holmes with an epic eye roll at Jim Jordan pic.twitter.com/0hZjP0HFfu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2019

Jordan suggested that if the call was as damaging as Holmes asserted, Taylor would have brought it up during his own testimony to lawmakers a week earlier.

But Holmes explained that he told a different supervisor about the Trump-Sondland call at the time, and did not inform Taylor about it himself until after he came back from a weeklong vacation. He came to believe that Taylor was already aware of the contents of the conversation by the time they spoke.

“Did I go through every single word in the call?” Holmes said. “No, because everyone by that point agreed. It was obvious what the president was pressing for.”

Jordan tried to cut in multiple times as Holmes spoke, prompting the witness to shake his head and leading House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffNunes’s facial expression right before lawmakers took break from Sondland testimony goes viral Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Maloney wins House Oversight gavel MORE (D-Calif.) to gavel down Jordan multiple times, imploring him to let Holmes speak.

“Mr. Jordan, you may not like the witness’s answer but we will hear it,” Schiff said.

Jordan was added to the Intelligence Committee just before the public impeachment hearings began. He is viewed as one of Trump’s most loyal allies and a strong attack dog for questioning witnesses and pushing GOP arguments.