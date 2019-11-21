During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, the Democratic National Party quietly released its October fundraising numbers, and they were only a fraction of what the Republican National Committee raised.

According to the campaign finance report, the DNC had $8.7 million in cash on hand and was $7 million in debt after the month of October.

During the same period, the RNC had $61.4 million in cash on hand and had no debt, the organization told the Washington Examiner.

The RNC also raised three times as much as the Democrats in October, $25.3 million compared with $9 million.

These numbers seem to be following a similar trend to the rest of 2019: The RNC has raised $194 million and the DNC has raised $75.5 million for the year.

Federal Election Commission data showed that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont led the Democratic presidential candidate field in fundraising with $33.8 million on hand at the end of September. According to the National Review, he has raised $25.3 million over the past three months.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows Sanders in both polling averages and fundraising. The Massachusetts Democrat had $25.7 million on hand at the end of September.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who remains the Democratic frontrunner, had just under $9 million on hand.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has pointed to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as one of the reasons for the fundraising boom.

During the first 24 hours of the public impeachment hearings in the House, the Trump campaign announced it raised $3.1 million in small-donor donations, Breitbart reported.

“Dems just don’t get it,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted. “They’re filling our bank and improving our turnout every day.”

When Dems & media go nuts @realDonaldTrump’s campaign gets stronger! In 24 hours after #HearsayHearing: ✅$3.1M in small dollar donations ✅One of our best fundraising days ever… again! Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 14, 2019

The president’s son Eric Trump said that in the 72 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, the campaign had raised $15 million.

“Every single time they do this, we raise a fortune,” he told Breitbart. “Our country is doing amazing, and people don’t want to see the charade.”

The Republican anti-impeachment effort is called “Stop the Madness” and has brought in 75,000 volunteers as well as record-breaking fundraising numbers, according to the Washington Examiner.

“While Democrats are focused on their sham impeachment charade, Republicans had another record-breaking fundraising month in October — the best off-cycle October in our party’s history,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.