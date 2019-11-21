The Democratic National Committee (DNC) released its disappointing October fundraising numbers in the middle of the party’s fifth presidential primary debate.

The DNC reported less than $8.7 million cash on hand and over $7 million debt in an FEC report released Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Raise More Than $100 Million In Second Quarter)

DNC drops its October FEC report in middle of the debate: $8.7m on hand, $7m in debt. https://t.co/VUUBeNl9cP — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 21, 2019

The DNC’s poor fundraising numbers come less than a year out from the 2020 presidential election, and at a time when the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump continue to blow past fundraising numbers. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Soars In Wisconsin As Support For Impeachment Declines)

The RNC raised nearly three times as much money as the DNC last month, pulling in over $25 million in October, while reporting over $60 million cash on hand. Additionally, the joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and the RNC has raised over $300 million in 2019 so far, and reported over $156 million cash on hand last month. (RELATED: Here’s Why Journos, DNC Are Reportedly Worried About Next Month’s Dem Debate Moderator)

DNC Chairman Tom Perez has come under fire over the party’s poor fundraising numbers. Two-time South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Dick Harpootlian ridiculed Perez last month in an interview with Politico, calling Perez “as useless as tits on a boar hog.”