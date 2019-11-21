President Donald Trump criticized Fox News anchor Shannon Bream on Thursday after he watched her interview with Rep. Eric Swalwell.

“Why do Shannon Bream and Fox News waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Swalwell, who was recently the subject of a “fart-gate” controversy during an MSNBC interview with Chris Matthews, appeared on Bream’s show in the 11:00 p.m. hour on Wednesday night to talk about the case for impeaching President Trump

“I don’t even know how that is possible,” Trump commented. “Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!”

Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Trump last called into Bream’s show in October 2018.

You Might Like









[embedded content]