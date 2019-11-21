Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) led the Democrat field in speaking time during Wednesday evening’s Democrat debate, and Andrew Yang (D) placed last, according to the Washington Post’s analysis following the debate.

The Washington Post, which co-hosted the debate alongside MSNBC, showed that the Massachusetts senator led the field in speaking time, with 13.4 minutes. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with 12.8 minutes, and Joe Biden (D) came in third with 12.6 minutes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke 11.8 minutes, and Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) tied with roughly 11.5 minutes each. Yang came in dead last with less than seven minutes of speaking time:

The fifth Democratic debate has wrapped up! Warren spoke the most, followed by Buttigieg. Yang got the least speaking time. https://t.co/hThjmRLpvy pic.twitter.com/fbld4slcjZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 21, 2019

CNN’s estimates, although slightly different, still placed Warren first and Yang last:

Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden clocked the longest speaking times among the 10 candidates in tonight’s #DemDebate. https://t.co/pdP7bk8j4y pic.twitter.com/LpN31FNEAe — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2019

ABC’s analysis also showed a slightly different order but remained consistent with the others as far as Warren’s and Yang’s speaking status:

.@ABC‘s analysis of candidate speaking times during the @MSNBC debate tonight:

Warren – 13:54

Biden – 12:57

Buttigieg – 12:25

Sanders – 11:51

Harris – 11:33

Klobuchar – 10:40

Booker – 11:32

Gabbard – 9:20

Steyer – 8:24

Yang – 6:59 — Kelsey Walsh (@Kjwalsh_news) November 21, 2019

It comes to little surprise that Yang received the least amount of speaking time, as moderators ignored him for the first 32 minutes of the debate.