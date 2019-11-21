Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blamed President Trump for a processing center in McAllen, Texas “filled with cages” of border crossers despite the facility having been opened by former President Obama in 2014.
During Wednesday night’s fifth 2020 Democrat debate, Warren blasted the McAllen Central Processing Center that she claimed appeared as an “Amazon warehouse” filled with “cages” of women, children, and men who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border:
I went down there immediately, I was in McAllen, Texas. And I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like, there’s like a giant Amazon warehouse filled with cages of women, cages of men, and cages of little girls and little boys.
In June 2018, Warren visited the McAllen Central Processing Center and has since continuously falsely accused Trump of holding “cages of babies” in detention at the southern border. Unmentioned by Warren is that the McAllen facility was opened in 2014 by Obama at the height of illegal immigration levels under the Obama administration.
CNNreported on the opening of the facility in June 2014, noting that the processing center was a former Gmark warehouse and was being converted into a detention center to help Border Patrol detain up to 1,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border alone.
Photos from 2014 — when Warren was silent about the facility — reveal that the detention center has largely operated in the same capacity from Obama to, now, Trump. Today, federal immigration officials said they have more aid and resources for border crossers in detention than previously thanks to humanitarian aid approved by Trump.
A boy from Honduras watches a movie at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A girl from Central America rests on thermal blankets at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks through a detention facility run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A movie plays at a detention facility for unaccompanied minors on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A girl from Central America rests on thermal blankets at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as girls from Central America sleep under a thermal blanket at a detention facility run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A boy from Central America rests under a thermal blanket at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands near shelves of clothing at a detention facility for unaccompanied minors run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Similarly, in 2014, Breitbart News’s Border and Cartels Chronicles Editor Brandon Darby broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama administration.
These living conditions for border crossers in federal custody, depicted in exclusive photos, went ignored by the establishment media and elected Democrats at the time of their release.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
