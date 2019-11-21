Former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill acknowledged that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was only helping Russian President Vladimir Putin by questioning the validity of the 2016 election.

Hill spoke about the 2016 election under questioning from Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) during Thursday’s impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee.

He asked:

The loser in the 2016 election, for three years, has continued to argue that because she won the popular vote, that somehow the election was inappropriate and we shouldn’t trust it; that the electoral college victory, which was resounding, shouldn’t be trusted. Does that help Putin or play into the narrative that he would like for us to do, that our elections are somehow rigged and shouldn’t be trusted?

“Yes it does,” Hill agreed.

In September, Clinton blamed a long list of things for her loss to President Trump, complaining about the electoral college, Russia hacking, fake news, the media, propaganda, voter suppression, and racist and white supremacist websites.

Hill also agreed with Conaway about Putin pushing anti-fracking propaganda on RT, the Russia propaganda media outlet in the United States.

She recalled that she attended a meeting with Putin and other Americans in 2011, where the Russian president was adamant about the dangers of fracking while speaking.

“He started in 2011 making it very clear that he saw American fracking as a great threat to Russian interests, we were all struck at how much he stressed this issue,” she said.