On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Democrats have a case for impeaching President Donald Trump after U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony to the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday.

Napolitano said, “I think the Democrats do still have a case. One would expect the president, in September, after the whistleblower’s allegations came out, after the president was accused of a quid pro quo, to say ‘no quid pro quo.’ Here we go with the Latin again. But it is clear from what Ambassador Sondland testified yesterday that there was an understanding that the president wanted some things from the Ukrainians.”

He continued, “Rick Perry knew it. Mick Mulvaney knew it. Now, when allegations like that are made, and the committee subpoenas those people, and they don’t show, for whatever reason, the committee can infer that their testimony would be consistent with the ambassador’s.”

He added, “So the ambassador is not a never Trumper. He is not a Democrat,” Napolitano said. “He’s not somebody wanting to disrupt. This is the guy who’s given a million dollars to the Republican Party and is the most important Trump-nominated ambassador in Europe. And he’s saying this is what happened.”

