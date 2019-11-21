Former Attorney General Ed Meese, who served under President Ronald Reagan, compared spying on the Trump campaign to the Watergate scandal in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Meese previewed the impending IG report on FISA abuse, which is expected to drop on Dec. 9. The report is expected to reach a conclusion as to whether intelligence agencies followed the correct processes when obtaining warrants to spy on members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Meese debunked the idea that the IG report’s findings should be dismissed because the investigation occurred during the Trump administration, explaining that the IG’s investigations are independent. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: FISA Abuse Report Will Be Released On Dec. 9)

Meese also reveals the significance of the Obama administration trying to undermine a political opponent using unjustified investigations by the intelligence community, comparing the tactics to those used by President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

