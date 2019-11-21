Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew NapolitanoAndrew Peter NapolitanoFox News legal analyst says quid pro quo is ‘clearly impeachable’: Trump requested ‘criminal’ act Napolitano: Trump’s ‘dog whistles of lawless behavior’ call into question his fitness for office After Obama-era abuses, Republican hysteria over impeachment process is absurd MORE said Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that Democrats have a case for impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE after U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Biden says Trump could face prosecution after leaving office Biden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ MORE’s congressional testimony.

“One would expect the president, in September, after the whistleblower’s allegations came out, after the president was accused of a quid pro quo, to say ‘no quid pro quo.’ Here we go with the Latin again,” Napolitano said. “But it is clear from what Ambassador Sondland testified yesterday that there was an understanding that the president wanted some things from the Ukrainians.”

Andrew Napolitano: “One would expect the president in September, after the whistleblower’s allegations came out, after the president was accused of a quid pro quo, to say ‘no quid pro quo.’ It’s clear… that there was an understanding that the president wanted some things.” pic.twitter.com/vqgDOJrzO4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 21, 2019

Sondland, a Republican mega-donor and Trump’s hand-picked ambassador, delivered explosive testimony to the House Intelligence Committee that linked the president to a politically motivated pressure campaign in Ukraine.

Sondland said that Trump dictated Ukraine policy through his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBiden: Impeachment hearings show ‘Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee’ Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep FBI sought interview with whistleblower at heart of impeachment probe MORE, and that Giuliani was demanding a quid pro quo: No White House visit for Ukraine’s new president until Kyiv agreed to publicly announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE and his son, Hunter Biden.

The ambassador also testified that he sent an email to then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerrySondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Overnight Energy: BLM employees who buck relocation must leave by early next year | Trump officials move to weaken efficiency standards for quick dishwashers | California officials boycott LA auto show in warning to industry Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Senate eyes sending stopgap spending bill back to House | Sondland delivers bombshell impeachment testimony | Pentagon deputy says he didn’t try to block official’s testimony MORE, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoSondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Senate eyes sending stopgap spending bill back to House | Sondland delivers bombshell impeachment testimony | Pentagon deputy says he didn’t try to block official’s testimony Five bombshells from explosive Sondland testimony MORE, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDefense official testifies Ukraine was aware of issues with aid in July Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Senate eyes sending stopgap spending bill back to House | Sondland delivers bombshell impeachment testimony | Pentagon deputy says he didn’t try to block official’s testimony MORE and other Trump officials informing them that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to announce a probe.

“Rick Perry knew it. Mick Mulvaney knew it,” Napolitano said on the Fox News morning show. “Now, when allegations like that are made, and the committee subpoenas those people, and they don’t show, for whatever reason, the committee can infer that their testimony would be consistent with the ambassador’s.”

Napolitano also defended Sondland, a billionaire hotel magnate, against the president’s attacks.

“So the ambassador is not a never Trumper. He is not a Democrat,” Napolitano said. “He’s not somebody wanting to disrupt. This is the guy who’s given a million dollars to the Republican Party and is the most important Trump-nominated ambassador in Europe. And he’s saying this is what happened.”