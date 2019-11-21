Franklin Graham says he has it on good authority that Chick-fil-A has not caved to LGBTQ activists.

The company announced on Monday that it would no longer be donating money to organizations that follow the tenets of Christianity and which view human sexuality through a traditional lens.

What are the details?

Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, wrote an impassioned Facebook post on Thursday defending the company for its new shift on charitable giving.

In the post, he wrote, “Has Chick-fil-A caved? Some are saying they’ve rolled over, that they’ve conceded to the LGBTQ protests because they released a statement about their charitable giving. They announced that in 2020 they’re giving to fight hunger and homelessness and support education.”

“What’s wrong with that?” he asked.

Graham said that he was moved to call the company’s chairman, president, and CEO, Dan Cathy. Cathy apparently told Graham that the company bowed to no demands, including those from within the LGBTQ community of activists.

According to the Graham, the company “will continue to support whoever they want to support” and “haven’t changed who they are or what they believe.”

“Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values,” Graham insisted. “Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change. I hope all those who jumped to the wrong conclusion about them read this.”

Franklin went on to contend that activists will never be happy with Chick-fil-A.

In my opinion, the gay movement wouldn’t ever be happy with Chick-fil-A unless they were open on Sunday, gave all of their charitable donations to LGBTQ organizations, and flew the rainbow flag over their stores!” he added. “Their hatred for Chick-fil-A is rooted in founder Truett Cathy’s strong stand for biblical ‘traditional’ values and his desire to honor God.”

Graham concluded the posting by pointing out Chick-fil-A’s stellar service.

“No fast food chain does a better job,” he gushed. “I went through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A yesterday morning, and I thought I might get dinner there — but a whole lot of other people had the same idea! A Chick-fil-A sandwich with waffle fries sounds really good right now!”

At the time of this writing, Graham’s post has received more than 100,000 likes and inspired more than 10,000 comments.