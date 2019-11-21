Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday that he had requested documents related to communications between former Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

“Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: ➡️ Vice President Biden ➡️ Hunter Biden ➡️ other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Graham tweeted.

Graham’s letter detailed requests for records of several phone calls and any communications referencing a 2016 meeting between Hunter Biden, his business partner Devon Archer, and then Secretary of State John Kerry. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Explains Why He’s Not Playing Along With Impeachment Process)

Graham serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — a role he intends to cede to former Chairman Chuck Grassley in January — and had previously refrained from requesting documents or witnesses related to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying that he did not want to give the process any legitimacy.