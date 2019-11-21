https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/21/graham-requests-documents-ukraine-joe-hunter-biden/

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday that he had requested documents related to communications between former Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

“Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: ➡️ Vice President Biden ➡️ Hunter Biden ➡️ other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Graham tweeted.

Graham’s letter detailed requests for records of several phone calls and any communications referencing a 2016 meeting between Hunter Biden, his business partner Devon Archer, and then Secretary of State John Kerry. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Explains Why He’s Not Playing Along With Impeachment Process)

Graham serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — a role he intends to cede to former Chairman Chuck Grassley in January — and had previously refrained from requesting documents or witnesses related to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying that he did not want to give the process any legitimacy.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...