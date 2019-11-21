Under Graham’s request, he wants the State Department to hand over any documents tied to calls between the former vice president and former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, including if Biden brought up an investigation into Burisma, the company where his son, Hunter Biden, was on the board.

Hunter Biden worked on the board of Burisma, a natural gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch while his father served as vice president.

There’s no evidence that Joe Biden was acting with his son’s interests in mind and the former vice president has denied doing so.

Graham has faced pressure from the right to use the Judiciary Committee to investigate the Bidens.