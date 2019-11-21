http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lwAVKx_O4uk/

Hollywood celebrities normally rally enthusiastically behind Democratic politicians. But even they could barely contain their boredom with MSNBC’s Democratic presidential debate, spending the broadcast mocking the candidates with a series of jokes and sarcastic remarks.

Ten Democratic candidates squared off Wednesday evening from the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, with questions coming from an all-female panel of moderators led by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

MSNBC and co-host The Washington Post promised an exciting evening of political drama, but clearly fell short of expectations as none of the candidates stood out or made a lasting impression on viewers.

Actress-comedian Jane Lynch summed up the anti-climactic mood in a single, sarcastic Tweet: “And how about that lighting? @tylerperry ‘s studio. Top notch.”

Fellow funny lady Wanda Sykes signaled her boredom by focusing on billionaire candidate Tom Steyer’s apparent dental shortcomings.

“Steyer needs to take one of his millions and invest it in his teeth.  Ask Joe [Biden] who did his new chompers,” she quipped.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah also took a shot at Steyer, comparing him to actor Ray Bolger, who played the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz.

Actor Billy Eichner joked that Congresswoman Gabbard has a future on the hit Fox celebrity competition show.

Star Trek actor George Takei made his feelings about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) clear when he mocked the iconoclastic candidate’s frequent invocation of the word “Aloha.”

“Tulsi: Do you know what else “aloha” means? GOODBYE,” the actor tweeted.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee seized on one of Vice President Joe Biden’s many gaffes on Wednesday, including the unfortunate phrase “punching at it” he used to describe his policy to end violence against women.

Sarah Silverman said she supported some of the candidates, but saved her most passionate comment for Pete Buttigieg, saying he would look good with a mustache.

“Mayor Pete would look so hot with a mustache oh crap is that okay to say I say it with total respect for his mind,” Silverman tweeted on Wednesday.

