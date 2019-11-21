Hollywood celebrities normally rally enthusiastically behind Democratic politicians. But even they could barely contain their boredom with MSNBC’s Democratic presidential debate, spending the broadcast mocking the candidates with a series of jokes and sarcastic remarks.

Ten Democratic candidates squared off Wednesday evening from the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, with questions coming from an all-female panel of moderators led by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

MSNBC and co-host The Washington Post promised an exciting evening of political drama, but clearly fell short of expectations as none of the candidates stood out or made a lasting impression on viewers.

Actress-comedian Jane Lynch summed up the anti-climactic mood in a single, sarcastic Tweet: “And how about that lighting? @tylerperry ‘s studio. Top notch.”

And how about that lighting? @tylerperry ‘s studio. Top notch. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) November 21, 2019

Fellow funny lady Wanda Sykes signaled her boredom by focusing on billionaire candidate Tom Steyer’s apparent dental shortcomings.

“Steyer needs to take one of his millions and invest it in his teeth. Ask Joe [Biden] who did his new chompers,” she quipped.

Damn! Steyer needs to take one of his millions and invest it in his teeth. Ask Joe who did his new chompers. #DemDebate — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) November 21, 2019

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah also took a shot at Steyer, comparing him to actor Ray Bolger, who played the scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz.

Gonna leave this one here pic.twitter.com/6uPIIHY1oy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 21, 2019

Actor Billy Eichner joked that Congresswoman Gabbard has a future on the hit Fox celebrity competition show.

There is no doubt in my mind that Tulsi Gabbard would join The Masked Singer. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 21, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei made his feelings about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) clear when he mocked the iconoclastic candidate’s frequent invocation of the word “Aloha.”

“Tulsi: Do you know what else “aloha” means? GOODBYE,” the actor tweeted.

Tulsi: Do you know what else “aloha” means? GOODBYE. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 21, 2019

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee seized on one of Vice President Joe Biden’s many gaffes on Wednesday, including the unfortunate phrase “punching at it” he used to describe his policy to end violence against women.

Joe Biden: I will punch domestic violence until it goes away #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 21, 2019

Sarah Silverman said she supported some of the candidates, but saved her most passionate comment for Pete Buttigieg, saying he would look good with a mustache.

“Mayor Pete would look so hot with a mustache oh crap is that okay to say I say it with total respect for his mind,” Silverman tweeted on Wednesday.

Mayor Pete would look so hot with a mustache oh crap is that okay to say I say it with total respect for his mind #DemDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 21, 2019

