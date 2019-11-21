An average of about 12 million total viewers watched the morning and afternoon sessions of Tuesday’s impeachment hearings, Variety is reporting.

About 11.4 million watched the morning session and roughly 13 tuned into the afternoon hearing.

The hearings featured testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. director of European affairs at the National Security Council and Jennifer Williams, an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

The highest total viewership of all the network coverage on Tuesday went to Fox News. The network had 2.45 million viewers across its all-day coverage, according to Variety. Fox News’ cable rivals MSNBC and CNN drew 2.3 million and 1.6 million.

NBC came out ahead in the morning session with the key 25-54 demographic drawing 468,000 viewers in the morning session. ABC came in second place with the with demographic by drawing 444,000 viewers for the morning session.