Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy told President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE during a private moment that he should consider Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGOP senator compares impeachment inquiry to Kavanaugh confirmation Christine Blasey Ford receives ACLU courage award Election 2020: Why I’m watching Amy and Andy MORE for the next opening on the high court, according to a new book.

The book, “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” was written by Washington Post editor Ruth Marcus and obtained by The Post.

Kennedy asked for the moment with Trump, following Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchProtesters roll out a screen playing Blasey Ford’s testimony ahead of Federalist Society dinner Kavanaugh to deliver major speech to conservative Federalist Society McConnell protege emerges as Kentucky’s next rising star MORE‘s 2017 swearing-in, according to the newspaper. Kennedy then told Trump to consider Kavanaugh, who had clerked for him and was not on Trump’s first list of potential picks.

The book also says that White House Counsel Don McGahn advocated for Kavanaugh’s nomination, which was also supposed by former President George W. Bush, according to The Post.

Kennedy, a Reagan nominee who in some cases provided a crucial swing vote, wanted to be replaced by a Republican, Marcus reported.

He retired in June 2018, more than a year after the conversation with Trump that the book details. Shortly thereafter, Trump nominated Kavanaugh to replace him.

The now-Supreme Court justice was a particularly controversial nominee. Before his confirmation, several women came forward accusing the judge of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of them. He was confirmed to the court last October.

Supreme Ambition is expected to be published next month.