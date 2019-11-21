Tova Noel, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, will reportedly cooperate with prosecutors and divulge details about the night Epstein reportedly killed himself.

Noel was one of two guards arrested and charged for reportedly falsifying records to cover up her absence for the period of time in which accused serial pedophile Epstein reportedly hanged himself.

Federal authorities charged her and fellow prison guard Michael Thomas on Tuesday with criminal conspiracy and falsifying records.

What are the details?

According to the New York Post, the two discovered Epstein hanging in his cell after spending the night neglecting their duties of checking him on a 30-minute basis.

They only realized that Epstein was dead when they visited his cell to deliver breakfast the following morning.

On Wednesday, Noel’s legal team said that she is considering a plea deal in which she will offer up information on the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s prolific death.

“Ms. Noel remains available to fully and truthfully cooperate with the Inspector General’s investigation, which is also geared toward uncovering the many problems that existed from the commencement of her employment which continue to plague the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” Noel’s defense lawyer Jason Foy said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Noel’s legal team did not specify what information their client could offer up.

Epstein was serving time in MCC on child sex abuse charges when he reportedly hanged himself in August.

What else?

Earlier in the week, Foy said that his client is a victim of Epstein’s suicide.

“It is our hope to persuade the Government officials not to create another victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent act of suicide,” Foy said. “The Government’s decision to criminalize work performance, when there is an administrative process available through the collective bargaining agreement negotiated by her union with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is disappointing.”